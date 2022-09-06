The Job Pelosi Reportedly Wants if Dems Lose House

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 06, 2022 9:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Job Pelosi Reportedly Wants if Dems Lose House

Source: Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning her next move if Republicans retake the House in November, as expected. 

The California Democrat wants President Biden to tap her as the next U.S. ambassador to Italy, according to a FOX Business Network report. 

While it was reported in February that Pelosi ally Stephen Robert, a a former Wall Street executive, would be nominated, no announcement was ever made and the spot remains open. 

So far, 101 Biden ambassador nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, but Biden has been slow to name ambassadors to several countries, including Italy. 

About a quarter (27%) of the 194 ambassador positions are currently without a Senate-confirmed official.

Presidents typically reserve ambassador posts in the most desirable locations for the people who have helped propel them to the White House, such as political operatives and donors. (FOX Business Network)

The residence, Villa Taverna, has a three-story wine cellar, a private pool, and private gardens. 

"I'm told she wants the job and Joe Biden is saving the seat for her. We'll have to wait and see," Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo said.

Pelosi spent two weeks in Italy in July during the congressional recess at the ritzy Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, which is when speculation about the ambassadorship possibly being saved for the Democrat picked up steam.

Italy is the only G-7 country that doesn't have a U.S. ambassador. One "highly placed Italian source" told Global Insider it's "simply absurd and self-defeating for Washington" to have no one there. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Chicago Asking for Help After Texas Sends Over...100 Migrants to IL
Julio Rosas

Pittsburgh Editorial Board Questions Fetterman's Fitness for Office
Spencer Brown
GOP Senate Candidate Says She Supports State Law Allowing Abortion Up to Fetal Viability
Madeline Leesman
Lunacy: School Districts Begin New School Year with Mask Mandates Still in Place, and Worse...
Guy Benson
PA's Blue Collar Workers Take a Blowtorch to Joe Biden's College Bailout Plan
Matt Vespa

Why Biden's Pick to Oversee Billions in Climate Funds Raises Red Flags
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular