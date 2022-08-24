Charlie Crist Says What No Other Democratic Candidate Will About Biden

Democratic candidates have either been conspicuously avoiding President Biden when he’s in town or tying themselves in knots when pressed on whether they want him in town to campaign with. After all, the president’s approval ratings are still underwater, despite recent media narratives of a Biden “comeback." So, it’s striking to see a Democratic candidate take a completely different approach.

Enter Charlie Crist.

One day after winning Florida's Democratic primary for governor, pitting him against Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Democrat gushed over how great Biden is when asked by CNN whether he wants the president to campaign with him.

“Absolutely," Crist said. "Listen, look, what Joe Biden—President Biden, forgive me—has done for our country, he’s been exceptional. Look what he’s done for the world. I mean, what’s happening in Ukraine—him bringing NATO together, new members to NATO, Finland, Sweden—it’s remarkable, the EU, I mean, what other president could’ve done what he’s done?

And he just kept going:

“He’s been phenomenal. Gas prices are down, inflations is trending down, and democracy is trending up,” Crist continued. “He’s a good man, he’s a great man, he’s a great president. I can’t wait for him to get down here. I need his help. I want his help. He’s the best I’ve ever met.”

To back that up, Crist shared how years ago Biden offered him his lunch when he was campaigning for him.

“Thank God Joe Biden is President of the United States, thank God for that,” he said.

Charlie Crist with the cringiest analysis of his deep love for Joe Biden includes, “he offered me his lunch.” pic.twitter.com/Nq3v2RGfMW — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) August 24, 2022

Charlie Crist just called Joe Biden an “exceptional” President therefore ending his campaign less than 12 hours after winning the nomination. — Dr. Willie J. Montague (@RepMontague) August 24, 2022

Of course, this isn't really about trying to win the governorship. He's eying a different position.