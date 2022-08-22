Energy

Critics Blast Granholm's Energy Advice for Poor Americans

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 22, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Americans suffering under the crushing weight of historic inflation should be happy to know they can reduce their energy costs by weatherizing their homes, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Sunday on Fox News.

"If you are low income, you can get your home entirely weatherized through the expansion from the bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don't have to pay for anything," Granholm said.

"If you want heat pumps, insulation, new windows, that is covered," she continued. "If you are moderate income, today you can get 30% off the price of solar panels. Those solar panels can be financed, so you don't have to have the big outlay at the front … it's a significant incentive."

Even Americans who don’t qualify can see some perks next year, she added.

"If you don't qualify for the weatherization program, you will be able to, starting next year, get rebates on the appliances and equipment that will help you reduce your monthly energy bill by up to 30%," she added. "That is all about reducing costs for people."

Critics on social media ripped the Energy Secretary for being so out-of-touch.

Most Popular