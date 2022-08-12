One Country Has 'Forbidden' the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

The Danish government is no longer advising that individuals under the age of 18 receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Children and young people only very rarely become seriously ill from covid-19 with the omicron variant. Therefore, from 1 July 2022 it will no longer be possible for children and young people under the age of 18 to get the 1st jab, and from 1 September 2022 it will no longer be possible to get the 2nd jab,” the Danish government states.

The Danish government just banned Covid vaccines for children under 18 years old. Here in the US, the CDC and FDA are gearing up to “recommend” (ie, mandate in blue areas and universities) a second booster, and unvaxxed kids face testing and masking under CDC school “guidance” pic.twitter.com/1tzIq5FpdJ — Lawyer mom (@legallymom2) August 9, 2022

According to the statement, children at high risk from the virus are still able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after an assessment has been made by a physician.

Meanwhile, in America, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine "for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older."

As the Western Standard pointed out, the recommendation about children comes after some in the media actually apologized for promoting COVID-19 narratives in Denmark.

“We failed,” wrote newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “For almost two years, the press and the population have been almost hypnotically preoccupied with the authorities (sic) daily corona totals.”

Salem radio host Dennis Prager highlighted the news on his program this week.

"Did you hear the words? 'Will no longer be possible.' The Danish government is outlawing this so-called vaccine to children under the age of 18 in all of Denmark," he said, calling on parents to not be "sheep" and do the research before giving their kids a "non-vaccine vaccine."

"'Non-vaccine' is not an attack," he continued. "It’s a description. Vaccines prevent an illness. This does not, since virtually everybody who gets the vaccine ultimately gets Covid, some form, like the president of the United States. It can’t be said to prevent the illness. So instead, we get the line, it prevents you from going into the hospital. You will get it, but that was never what was told to us from Biden to Fauci, to all the others. They lied into the camera and told you it will prevent your getting Covid."

He added: "I think it’s incumbent upon every parent in Los Angeles County and anywhere else in the country to know what the Danish government has decided. It is forbidding children from getting — I read it to you — from getting the vaccine."