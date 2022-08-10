Mother, Daughter Allegedly Aborted, Burned, and Buried a Baby, But That's Not What the Media Focused On

A Nebraska mother allegedly helped her teenage daughter carry out an illegal abortion, then burned and buried the baby, but that's not the part of the story media outlets are focusing on.

According to court documents, Facebook messages reveal the mother, Jessica Burgess, 41, gave her daughter, Celeste Burgess, 17, abortion pills. The teenager took them and said she couldn't "wait to get the 'thing' out of her body and reaffirms with [the mother] that they will burn the evidence afterwards," the detective wrote.