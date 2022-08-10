Andrew Cuomo

Multiple Democrats Come Out Against FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago

Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Several Democrats have spoken out against the FBI raid on former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.  

Former Democratic candidates for presidents Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard both criticized the FBI’s actions, with the tech entrepreneur acknowledging it “seems political” and the former Hawaii congresswoman going further, noting the raid was a “blatant abuse of power.”

On Twitter, Yang explained he’s no fan of the former president but “a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution.”

Gabbard, meanwhile, appeared on Fox News to denounce the polarization of the Justice Department. 

"This is something that every American should be extremely concerned about because this raid is just the latest serious escalation of this disturbing trend that we have seen of blatant abuse of power by those in power to not only protect their friends, but to target their political opponents or frankly anyone who dares to dissent or challenge or disagree or even question what this administration is doing," she said. "And there are a number of examples that we can point to not only abuse of power within the Department of Justice, within the FBI or law enforcement agencies, but also the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while critical of the raid, appeared concerned with how it will affect the January 6 committee's investigations. 

Conservatives pointed out that some of these statements went further than what GOP senators said. 

"How is it possible that Andrew f*****g Cuomo had a better response to the raid than both of the Republican senators from South Carolina," Greg Price wondered, linking to a video of Sen. Tim Scott's appearance on CBS.

Others felt Graham would be all talk, no action in response to the raid. 

