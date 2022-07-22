'Disgraceful': One of World's Top Tennis Players Will Be Denied Entry to US Open Over Vaccine Status

With the president getting Covid-19, the jig is up. The man who vilified those who refused the jab and repeatedly claimed it was a pandemic of the unvaccinated is now positive, four doses later. Ironically, it was exactly one year ago from the day the White House made the announcement about Biden's Covid-19 status that the president claimed during a CNN town hall that "you're not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations."

How many lives were upended in the process? How many Americans were pushed out of their jobs and lost their livelihoods because they didn't want a medical intervention forced upon them?

And yet the government is still pushing its vaccine mandates on the military, they're continuing to fight for a federal government mandate, and they're still requiring it among non-citizen travelers…unless, of course, you cross the border illegally. So as professional tennis players gear up for the US Open at the end of August, unvaccinated Novak Djokovic—one of the world's best tennis players—won't be able to participate.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens," the US Open said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Wimbledon champion was also barred from the Australian Open for refusing the jab. He said he remained hopeful "for some good news from USA."

The move was blasted by former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

"It's disgraceful that the Biden Administration & the @usopen are denying one of the top tennis players in the world a chance to compete in America simply because he won't take the jab," he tweeted. "This US Open will have to have an asterisk for the fake winner if this doesn't change."