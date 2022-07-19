Police

Leftists Are Really Upset The Man Who Stopped Mall Shooting Is Being Called 'Good Samaritan'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Leftists Are Really Upset The Man Who Stopped Mall Shooting Is Being Called 'Good Samaritan'

Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

While authorities praised Elisjsha Dicken, the 22-year-old who stopped a mass shooting in Indiana over the weekend, as a “good Samaritan,” gun control advocates are taking issue with that description. 

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, in a now-deleted tweet, said the incident was not a “ringing endorsement” for the Second Amendment.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison explained that law enforcement arrived quickly, but the “real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers and a Greenwood Park Mall Representative also expressed gratitude for the "heroic actions of the Good Samaritan." 

Though the mall was a gun-free zone, Dicken was carrying legally under the constitutional carry law. 

When asked if shoppers could legally carry guns inside of Simon malls for any reason, a spokeswoman for Greenwood Park Mall referred to owner Simon Property Group's Shopper Code of Conduct, which simply states "no weapons." She did not elaborate.

If customers ignore those policies or signs in some states, they are violating the law and can be charged with a crime. That's not the case in Indiana; not exactly.

Greenwood Park Mall's no-weapons policy is akin to a "no shoes, no shirt, no service" sign you might see at a gas station, or a sign requiring masks in order to shop, said Guy Relford, an Indiana attorney and firearms instructor who is a prominent voice on the state's gun laws. Such signs are simply stating a business owner's policy.

If a customer does not adhere to the policy, a business owner can demand that the customer leaves. And if the customer ignores that demand, the customer is now trespassing, which is an Indiana crime.

But if no one asked Dicken to leave, then he wasn't trespassing.

"So the fact that (Greenwood Park Mall) had a no-gun policy creates no legal issue whatsoever for this gentleman," Relford said, "and it certainly has no effect whatsoever on his ability to use force to defend himself or to defend the other people in the mall." (IndyStar)

Four people, including the gunman, were killed in the shooting, and two were hospitalized, authorities said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hmm: Is Jill Biden Talking About Joe's Presidential Agenda in the Past Tense?
Guy Benson

'I Am Not Embarrassed': Mayra Flores Calls Out Racist Attacks From Opponent's Henchman
Julio Rosas
NY Mag: The Death of the Democrats' Agenda Is Complete
Matt Vespa
Biden Gets Hammered Over Tweets on Gas Prices
Leah Barkoukis
'First Time Since Civil War': Why Kentucky Republicans Are Celebrating Voter Registration Totals
Leah Barkoukis
Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular