Gov. Abbott's Plan to Bus Illegal Immigrants to DC Is Working

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to get Washington’s attention about the consequences of illegal immigration is finally beginning to work.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and talked about the homelessness crisis facing the district, which is a sanctuary city.

When asked about how illegal immigrants are contributing to the problem given that they’re being bused in from border states, Bowser admitted it has become a “significant issue.”

“We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses,” she said. “We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C.

“I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America," Bowser added.

Oh. I see. So not really for illegal immigration when it’s in your backyard. Other people’s backyards, thousands of miles away, is totally fine, however. . . https://t.co/5Hl2MrRVph — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 18, 2022

Notice DC Mayor Bowser will not criticize our open borders under our Hologram president? https://t.co/l2Y9bGS4u8 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 18, 2022

The mayor of an official “sanctuary city” for illegal aliens is upset that illegal aliens are messing up her city. @MayorBowser https://t.co/m5uetjKUZE — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 18, 2022

In late May, Abbott said he had sent 45 buses of illegal immigrants to the nation's capital so far and vowed to keep it up.

“When you add a zero to that I think that Washington D.C. is going to soon find out they’re going to be dealing with the same consequences we’re dealing with,” Abbott said.