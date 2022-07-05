Women

J.K. Rowling Comes to Macy Gray's Defense After Her Latest Comment About Trans Women Sparks Backlash

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2022 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
J.K. Rowling Comes to Macy Gray's Defense After Her Latest Comment About Trans Women Sparks Backlash

Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Author J.K. Rowling pledged to support Macy Gray after the singer came under fire for comments she made about trans women during an interview with Piers Morgan. 

Gray said that no amount of surgery would ever be able to turn men into women, even if they change their "parts." 

While both agreed that trans people deserve “fairness and equality," Morgan brought the issue up in the context of sports and pointed out the unfair advantage biological men have over women. 

“I totally agree,” Gray said. “And I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.” 

“You feel that,” Morgan followed up. 

“I know that for a fact,” she responded. “Like, if you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.” 

Following predictable backlash, Rowling said it "feels like a good day to ensure" she's purchased all of Gray's music. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bette Midler Finally Tweets Something Sane
Katie Pavlich

Will America Ever Find Out Who the Supreme Court Leaker Is?
Katie Pavlich
No Longer Blaming 'Putin's Price Hike' For High Gas Prices, Biden Has a New Scapegoat
Leah Barkoukis
Schlichter: The Power Hungry Dems
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Highland Park Shooter Was Known to Law Enforcement
Matt Vespa

A Potential Mass Shooting Was Prevented in New York
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular