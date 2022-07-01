Democrats Have a 'New 2022 Strategy' to Keep House Majority But There's a Big Problem With It

Democrats are hopeful that a “new 2022 strategy” focusing on January 6 and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will help them retain their House majority.

Democrats are reportedly uniting these two issues to take on ‘MAGA’ Republicans. According to a Politico report about the strategy, “The heart of the approach” is “calling out GOP candidates’ most hard-line positions on multiple issues.”

But the problem with the Democrats’ strategy is that it’s not aligned with what Americans say are their top concerns.

According to a recent CBS survey, the two issues most important to Americans are inflation and the economy.

Of all the issues CBS News asked about in new polling, “investigating January 6th” was the LEAST important issues to voters. pic.twitter.com/LqratypclL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

If Democrats fail to make inflation their top concern, their chances aren't looking good in the midterms.

before people can care about anything,they have to eat..and if you can’t afford to buy food, you can’t eat. The two strategies below should be 2 and 3 on their list. Inflation (money for food/gas) is 1. If Dems can’t get inflation under control….below from ?@playbookdc? pic.twitter.com/DWksiU88Rw — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) July 1, 2022

Part of the reason Democrats are focusing on these issues instead may be because they simply don't have "great answers" for the public on inflation and gas prices, according to former Obama adviser David Axelrod.