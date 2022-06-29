GOP

Harris's Interview with CNN Leaves GOP Wondering If She's VP or a College Freshman

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 29, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Stephen Dunn

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash in her first interview since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade. While the two discussed abortion rights, the vice president was also asked about high gas prices, record-high inflation, the filibuster and more. Rather than give clear responses to Bash’s questions, the Republican National Committee panned the vice president for sounding like “a college freshman struggling to reach their book report’s minimum word count.”

On the issue of high gas prices, Bash wondered if there is “anything you can do to help bring down the cost.”

“Let’s just say that this is a very real issue, and, um, we have to do something about it and it’s one of our highest priorities as an administration,” Harris replied.

But that wasn’t the only time she talked about the administration’s highest priority.

“Now, inflation is really high,” Bash said. “Are you concerned about a recession? The administration said that they weren’t that worried about the — about inflation. And then, that changed.”

Harris replied, “I think that there can be no higher priority than what we have been clear is our highest priority, which is bringing down the costs and prices as much as we possibly can. And we will stay focused on that.”

On abortion, Bash stumped her when she asked why Democrats haven't codified abortion rights given they're in power. Harris eventually called on Congress to act. 

Pro-Choice Versus Pro-Life
John Stossel

The vice president also gave a non-answer when pressed for her position on eliminating the filibuster.

“I think that [Biden] has been clear about…what the president and our administration have within our toolkit to do – and so far that’s what we’ve been pursuing.”

