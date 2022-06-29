Democrats Focus on the One Issue Americans Care About the Least

Posted: Jun 29, 2022 8:00 AM
Democrats are all in on the January 6 Committee hearings focused on investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol building in 2021, even turning some of them into primetime events. They hope to take down former President Trump by digging into how deeply he was involved and are looking for enough evidence to bring charges.

Meanwhile, the rest of Americans are concerned about record-high inflation, the state of the economy, surging crime, out of control illegal immigration, and more, according to a recent CBS News survey.

In fact, of all the priorities the survey asked about, investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 came in dead last, with only 33 percent of respondents naming it as a “high priority” while 40 percent said it was a “low priority” and 27 percent called it a “medium priority.”

On inflation—Americans’ No. 1 concern—82 percent said it was a “high priority” while only 2 percent said it was a “low priority.”

Even climate change, the war in Ukraine, and Covid-19  ranked higher than investigating January 6.

The finding comes as Americans are expected to face a more expensive holiday weekend, with the cost of barbecues up $10 compared to last year and gas prices close to $5 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA. 

