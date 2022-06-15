Gas Prices

Press Sec Wants Americans to 'Remember Where This Country' Was When Biden Entered Office. RNC Reminds Her.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wants Americans to remember how things were in America on the day President Biden “walked into office.”

While she tried to make the case that they were bad—"the economy was not in a great place, schools were closed, business were closed, we didn’t have a comprehensive covid strategy”—in reality, things were far better then than they are now.

“We have to remember where this country was more than a year ago when he walked into office,” she said.

The Republican National Committee reminded her.

"Karine Jean-Pierre says 'we have to remember where this country was' when Biden 'walked into office,'" the RNC tweeted. “Yeah, gas was $2.39/gal, inflation was at 1.4%, the markets were higher, and Trump was leading a great American comeback."

On Jan. 20, 2021, Zacks Equity Research reported that the Dow Jones Industrial average gained 116.26 points, closing at 30,930.52: “Notably, 18 components of the 30-stock index ended in the green while 12 in red. Moreover, the Nasdaq Composite finished at 13,197.18, surging 1.5% or 198.68 points due to strong performance by large-cap tech stocks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced  0.8% to end at 3,798.91.”

On Monday, the S&P 500 entered bear market territory, losing all gains made during Biden's presidency and forcing Americans on the cusp of retirement to make difficult choices as their retirement savings plans are wiped out. 

Most Popular