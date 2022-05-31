Florida

Florida Sheriff Issues Stark Warning to Would-be School Shooters

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 31, 2022 9:10 AM
Source: Carmine Marceno/Twitter

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno issued a blunt warning to would-be school shooters: they’ll get a bullet to the head. 

“Present deadly physical force at one of our schools, we’re not waiting one second. We are going to kill you because you can’t kill evil enough,” he says in a video posted on his Twitter account. 

“You don’t get to shoot our children. You don’t get to hurt our children. You bring deadly force in this county, we’re going to kill you.”

Marceno's comments come after a fifth grade student was arrested in the state for threatening a mass shooting. The written threat came in the wake of the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

