Florida Sheriff Issues Stark Warning to Would-be School Shooters

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno issued a blunt warning to would-be school shooters: they’ll get a bullet to the head.

“Present deadly physical force at one of our schools, we’re not waiting one second. We are going to kill you because you can’t kill evil enough,” he says in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno is serious when he says, “safe kids, safe schools.” #lawandordersheriff pic.twitter.com/xKr7XekY0z — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 27, 2022

“You don’t get to shoot our children. You don’t get to hurt our children. You bring deadly force in this county, we’re going to kill you.”

Florida’s #lawandorder Sheriff Carmine Marceno responds to #Uvalde, TX school shooting:



You don’t get to shoot our children. You bring deadly force in this county, we are going to kill you. pic.twitter.com/bYVnNT5FSl — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 27, 2022

Marceno's comments come after a fifth grade student was arrested in the state for threatening a mass shooting. The written threat came in the wake of the deadly attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

5TH GRADER ARRESTED FOR MAKING WRITTEN THREAT



“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.



Full release below. https://t.co/hVxwOmUFsD pic.twitter.com/kq95Gq1DVH — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 28, 2022