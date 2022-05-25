Texas
May 25, 2022
What's the 'Best Hope' to Prevent School Shootings? Texas AG Has a Plan.

Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

As Spencer reported Wednesday morning, the only reason the mass shooting at the Uvalde elementary school ended when it did is because a brave U.S. Border Patrol agent rushed in without waiting for backup and killed the shooter. 

Tragically, however, while the act of heroism prevented even more senseless deaths, it was too late for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the attack. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton offered a plan on Tuesday he considers the "best hope" to quickly respond to such incidents. 

"We need to continue to try to focus on preventing this," he told Fox News's Bret Baier. "We can't stop bad people from doing bad things. They will violate murder laws. They are not going to follow gun laws. I have never understood that argument. But we can harden these schools. We can create points of access that are difficult to get through. We can potentially arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly, because the reality is we don't have the resources to have law enforcement at every school.

"It takes time for law enforcement, no matter how prepared and no matter how good they are, to get there," he continued. "So, having the right training for some of these people at the school is the best hope. Nothing is going to work perfectly, but that, in my opinion, is the best answer to this problem."

Others have suggested that if Congress wanted to make putting law enforcement at every school a priority, it could be done.

Most Popular