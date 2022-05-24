Even MSNBC Is Lashing Out at the Biden Administration Over Its Response to Formula Shortage

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski has been hard on the Biden administration over its slow response to addressing the baby formula shortage in America, even criticizing efforts to bring food for infants and toddlers over from Europe.

Reacting to news that the U.S. military picked up 78,000 pounds of specialty formula from overseas, the “Morning Joe” co-host questioned why the U.S. Department of Agriculture was celebrating.

“As the president travels overseas, here in the United States, his administration is working on the baby formula shortage,” Brzezinski said. “Thousands of pounds of formula from Europe are now on the way to hospitals and health providers after a shipment arrived in Indiana yesterday. A military plane carried Nestle’s formula for babies with milk allergies. The USDA says it’s enough to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week. So, are they bragging about this? Because that’s not something to brag about. That’s bad news.”

“[T]hat is not enough,” she continued. “That is not even close. We know that this plant was shut down, the one plant that really is the monopoly here in the United States, three months ago. And we’ve got enough for a week for 27,000 children, babies.”

This is not the first time Brzezinski has been highly critical of the Biden administration over the formula shortage. Last week, she grilled Surgeon General Vivek Murthy over the administration’s response.