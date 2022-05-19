Watch the 'Greatest Freudian Slip in History' When GWB Discusses Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 19, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Watch the 'Greatest Freudian Slip in History' When GWB Discusses Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former President George W. Bush made the ultimate Freudian slip when discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday.

"In contrast, Russian elections are rigged," he said during a speech at his presidential center in Dallas. "Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process. The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine."

He then tried to joke about the gaffe and blamed it on his age.  

“Iraq, too,” Bush added, laughing.

“Anyway, 75,” he added, referring to his age.

Bush presided over most of the war in Iraq, authorized by a bipartisan vote in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in Oct. 2002. The war, which lasted until 2011, claimed the lives of more than 4,000 U.S. troops, along with those of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians. Critics have long faulted Bush for the war, claiming that Iraq did not possess the weapons of mass destruction Bush feared.

The 2002 authorization cited many reasons to invade Iraq, however, including Iraq's alleged noncompliance with the 1991 ceasefire agreement' the country's "brutal repression of its civilian population;" the country's harboring of members of al-Qaeda in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; Iraq's payment of bounties to the families of suicide bombers; and the governments of Turkey, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia fearing Saddam Hussein and wanting him removed. (Fox News)

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here’s How the Gun Shop Owner Who Sold the Rifle to the Buffalo Shooter Feels About the Incident
Matt Vespa
Finally the White House Gets Serious About the Baby Formula Crisis
Katie Pavlich
Provider Gets Offended By 'Inflammatory' Language as Rep. Chip Roy Exposes Reality of Abortion Procedure
Rebecca Downs
Woke Abortion Witness Tells House Committee Men Can Get Pregnant
Sarah Arnold
After These New Details in Her Tax Filings, Can We Please Put BLM's Co-Founder Under a Legal Microscope?
Matt Vespa
White House Isn't Paying Attention to Americans Getting Their Retirement Plans Wiped Out
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular