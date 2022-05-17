Twitter

Jordan Peterson Explains Why He's Never Going Back on Twitter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 17, 2022 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Jordan Peterson Explains Why He's Never Going Back on Twitter

Source: YouTube/Ralston College

Canadian psychologist and professor Jordan Peterson announced Monday he was leaving Twitter once and for all. 

He said there is a noticeable difference in his quality of life when he is on the social media platform compared to when he’s away from it. 

“I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment,” he tweeted. “I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly.”

The bestselling author pointed to the steady stream of invective on the site. 

“The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else,” Peterson noted. “I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

To keep him off of it for good, he told his staff to change his password. 

“If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video,” he noted. “If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”

Stay tuned to an article from him about this matter. 

“And I plan to write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon,” he concluded. Bye for now.”

Peterson's exit comes after he received backlash for criticizing “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit Issue cover model Yumi Nu.

Responding to a story about the cover, Peterson wrote, "Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Sen Kennedy Drops Another Golden Biden One-Liner
Spencer Brown

If You're a Basketball Fan and You're White, Deadspin Has Some Bad News for You
Spencer Brown
Even CNN Has Nothing Good to Say About Biden's Emergency Baby Formula Website
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Another Illegal Immigrant Record Crushed at the Southern Border
Julio Rosas
Elon Musk Pumps the Brakes on Twitter Acquisition
Katie Pavlich

Biden Is Switching Midterm Strategies, and It's Really...Something
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular