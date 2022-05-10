There's Something Very Wrong With Yelp CEO's Message on Abortion Rights

Yelp co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman took a stand in defense of abortion that completely erases the humanity of the unborn.

In a 1,000-word column in Fast Company, which discusses how he’s supporting his female employees, Stoppelman said Roe v. Wade saved “countless lives,” completely ignoring the more than 63 million lives lost to abortion since 1973.

Today, serious complications from legal abortions are rare, but that was not always the case prior to Roe v. Wade. In the 12 years following the ruling, deaths from legal abortions declined fivefold. A recent study found that banning abortions will lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths, and a 33% increase among Black women in particular, who face far greater life-threatening risks related to childbirth than white women. Restricting legal access to reproductive care won’t stop women from seeking abortions, but it will tragically force them to resort to potentially unsafe options. Beyond saving countless lives, Roe v. Wade was a singular moment that helped pave the way for women to pursue educational and professional opportunities at greater numbers over the past 50 years. In that time, the percentage of women in the U.S. who earned a bachelor’s degree surged by nearly five times, while the percentage of employees in STEM fields who are women nearly quadrupled and the percentage of managers who are women more than tripled. While there are still far too few women in leadership positions, the number of women in the C-suites and boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies, as well as in Congress, has been steadily climbing over the past several decades. (Fast Company)

Since 1973, over 63 million innocent lives have been lost to abortion.



These little boys' and girls' lives mattered.



They deserved love and protection not the violence of abortion.



It is for their lives - and the lives currently at risk - that we march for life. — March for Life (@March_for_Life) May 10, 2022

As President Biden said, abortion kills "a child." Yelp and other progressive companies would do well to remember that.