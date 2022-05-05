school closure

'Arsonist Pretends to Be the Firefighter': Why Critics Are Lashing Out at Randi Weingarten

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
May 05, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

When American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten began realizing how angry parents across the country were over school closings, she and those defending her tried to gaslight Americans about what really happened. Anyone paying attention during the pandemic knows, however, that Weingarten’s fingerprints are all over school closures and kids falling behind academically, socially, and emotionally—science be damned.

Now she’s coming under fire again, this time for acknowledging how disastrous remote learning was for children.

“Our kids are in crisis,” Weingarten said during an AFT event reported on by school choice advocate Corey A. DeAngelis. “And we had a mental health crisis before Covid…but for two years of disruption, two years of looking at the screens, two years of not having a normal kind of routine and rhythm, recovery is really tough.”

Critics immediately called her out.

