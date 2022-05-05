'Arsonist Pretends to Be the Firefighter': Why Critics Are Lashing Out at Randi Weingarten

When American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten began realizing how angry parents across the country were over school closings, she and those defending her tried to gaslight Americans about what really happened. Anyone paying attention during the pandemic knows, however, that Weingarten’s fingerprints are all over school closures and kids falling behind academically, socially, and emotionally—science be damned.

Now she’s coming under fire again, this time for acknowledging how disastrous remote learning was for children.

“Our kids are in crisis,” Weingarten said during an AFT event reported on by school choice advocate Corey A. DeAngelis. “And we had a mental health crisis before Covid…but for two years of disruption, two years of looking at the screens, two years of not having a normal kind of routine and rhythm, recovery is really tough.”

Critics immediately called her out.

A++ for lack of self awareness https://t.co/6tuhbE8tXM — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) May 4, 2022

The arsonist pretends to be the firefighter. Disgusting. https://t.co/lRLOQZQ3x1 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) May 4, 2022

Remind me again who wanted to keep schools closed. Oh right… teachers union boss Randi Weingarten. https://t.co/TsI4oMUH15 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2022

Parents, pediatricians, and mental health experts have been saying this for two years. What was Randi doing during that time? Lobbying the Biden Administration to keep schools closed and kids home. Her faux concern for our children now is insulting. https://t.co/hOSXPyhF3r — Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) May 4, 2022

Arsonist bemoans raging fire https://t.co/hLJKEYY96v — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 4, 2022