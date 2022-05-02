Democrats' 'New' Midterm Strategy Will Probably Usher in GOP Rule

President Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank, gas prices are soaring, inflation is the highest it’s been in decades, the border crisis worsens by the day and Democrats aren’t pursuing policies that would help any of these matters. That’s why their midterm strategy is focused on Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats have struggled to overcome historical headwinds and worrisome economic trends in the lead-up to the midterms.

So aides are scheming up something else: Turning the campaign into a contrast with Donald Trump and the Republicans.

President Joe Biden and his team are hoping to spend the spring and summer months drawing sharp distinctions with Republicans, one in particular. They still plan to push forth revived pieces of stalled agenda. But they’re also eagerly awaiting potentially explosive findings from the Jan. 6 select committee and hope those discoveries can inflame a battle brewing within the GOP over former Trump’s legacy and power. (Politico)