MSNBC Anchor Enraged Over GOP's Presidents Day Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 22, 2022 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. David Ake

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid lost it on the Republican Party after the GOP’s Presidents Day tweet omitted President Obama but included President Nixon.

“Happy Presidents’ Day to Such Great U.S. Presidents,” the tweet said, featuring eight Republican presidents. In the middle of the photo is a picture of President Biden with a mask on and the words, “NOT YOU,” in red.

Reid used it to make a broader point about Critical Race Theory.

“Disappearing the first Black president while whitewashing Richard Nixon and disrespecting the man who served as the first Black president’s VP, who is now president. Notable as this party writes education mandates telling your kids’ teachers what they are allowed to teach,” she tweeted in response to Democrat strategist Christine Pelosi, who also claimed the GOP post was what “‘anti-CRT’ education looks like.”

The GOP's tweet also sparked some critical comments from the right as well. 

