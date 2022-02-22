MSNBC Anchor Enraged Over GOP's Presidents Day Tweet

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid lost it on the Republican Party after the GOP’s Presidents Day tweet omitted President Obama but included President Nixon.

“Happy Presidents’ Day to Such Great U.S. Presidents,” the tweet said, featuring eight Republican presidents. In the middle of the photo is a picture of President Biden with a mask on and the words, “NOT YOU,” in red.

Reid used it to make a broader point about Critical Race Theory.

“Disappearing the first Black president while whitewashing Richard Nixon and disrespecting the man who served as the first Black president’s VP, who is now president. Notable as this party writes education mandates telling your kids’ teachers what they are allowed to teach,” she tweeted in response to Democrat strategist Christine Pelosi, who also claimed the GOP post was what “‘anti-CRT’ education looks like.”

Disappearing the first Black president while whitewashing Richard Nixon and disrespecting the man who served as the first Black president’s VP, who is now president. Notable as this party writes education mandates telling your kids’ teachers what they are allowed to teach… https://t.co/zKxEJNds7N — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2022

If you want to know what Republicans “anti-CRT education” looks like, here it is! They whited out President Obama during Black History Month. https://t.co/tVpHN9ui8T — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 21, 2022

The GOP's tweet also sparked some critical comments from the right as well.

Maybe should have put in Ford instead of the guy who resigned from office in disgrace. https://t.co/rns79vgXpJ — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 21, 2022