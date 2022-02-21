children

Literacy Advocate Highlights CDC's 'Fishy' Changes to Early Childhood Development Section

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Literacy Advocate Highlights CDC's 'Fishy' Changes to Early Childhood Development Section

Source: P Photo/Elaine Thompson

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its standards for early childhood development in a move critics argue comes as caregivers, and children as young as 2, have been forced to wear a mask in childcare settings and beyond.

Among the announced changes are two new milestone categories for 30 months and 15 months. The CDC points readers to a Pediatrics journal article that explains the research behind the changes.

According to the paper's abstract, the new changes represent a 26.4 percent reduction and 40.9 percent replacement of previous standards set forth by the CDC. 

One change that is drawing particular scrutiny on social media and among parents is that by 30-months, a child should say "about 50 words.”

Literacy advocate Karen Vaites noted how this is at odds with The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s milestones, considered the "gold standard," which state that saying fewer than 50 words by 24 months is a warning sign for a “language problem.”

Vaites also addresses those who note that the changes have nothing to do with masking. 

In the thread she references, Freedman added: "The prior developmental milestone screening tools hinged on 50% of children not reaching that goal (e.g. 50 words by age 2) to identify delays. The unintended result is that many times parents, providers, etc adopted a 'wait & see' approach rather than referring to therapy. A higher 75% threshold or identifying the 25% of kids not reaching that milestone (30 words by age 2) will mean more referrals for these at risk kids & less 'wait & see.'"

Recommended
Another Convenient Epstein Suicide
Jeff Crouere

Still, given the changes are at odds with ASHA guidelines, she called the move "fishy."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin Agree to 'the Principle' of a Summit, if Putin Doesn't Invade Ukraine
Rebecca Downs
Biological Male Lia Thomas Competing in Women Swim Team Meets Wins More Titles, Sets Records
Rebecca Downs
The New York Times Makes A Stunning Admission About CDC Data On Vaccines
Scott Morefield
Academy Awards is Changing Its Tune on Vaccine Mandates
VIP
Rebecca Downs
What Were They Thinking? The Atlantic Mocked for Claiming 'Mask Mandates Don't Need to Make Sense'
Rebecca Downs
GOP Rep. to Introduce Bill Offering Asylum to Canadian Truckers
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular