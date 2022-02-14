There's Missing Context to That Viral Photo of Ukrainian Great Grandmother 'Training' on an AK-47

As concerns continue to grow that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, NBC's chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel and other western journalists tweeted out a now-viral photo of Valentina Constantinovska, whom Engel identified as a "Ukrainian great grandmother…on an Ak-47 training to defend against a possible Russian attack."

"Your mother would do it too," the woman reportedly told Engel. According to other media outlets, she said she's "ready to shoot if something happens" to "defend my home, my city, my children."