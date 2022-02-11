Russia

Biden Vows He'll Never Send US Troops to Get Americans Out of Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 11, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden told NBC News there are no conditions under which U.S. troops would be sent to evacuate Americans from Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

Instead, he warned U.S. citizens to “leave now.”

“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly,” he said.

When NBC’s Lester Holt asked if there are any conditions under which U.S. troops would be sent to rescue Americans, Biden was firm: “there’s not.”

“That’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another,” he continued. “We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been."

The president also admitted he hasn't directly told Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep from harming Americans.

If Putin "foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens."

Holt sought confirmation that Biden told him that. 

"Yes," he replied.

"You’ve told him that, that Americans will be a line that they can’t cross?" Holt wondered.

"I didn’t have to tell him that. I’ve spoken about that. He knows that," Biden said.

Earlier this week President Biden threatened that if Russia invades, he'd block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring fuel to directly to Germany. Asked how he'd do that, Biden simply "promised" he'd make it happen.

