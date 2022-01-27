One Country Just Announced They're Not Recommending Covid Vaccine for Young Children

Sweden will not recommend children 5-11 receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Agency officials said Thursday.
"With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said during a news conference.
Bjorkholm left the door open to changing that recommendation if a new variant emerges or research changes, however.
The announcement comes as Sweden is set to lift most of its Covid-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 9 if the Omicron wave peaks by that point.
In the U.S., 19 percent of children ages 5-11 (5.3 million) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.