Vaccine

One Country Just Announced They're Not Recommending Covid Vaccine for Young Children

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
One Country Just Announced They're Not Recommending Covid Vaccine for Young Children

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Sweden will not recommend children 5-11 receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Agency officials said Thursday.

"With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said during a news conference.

Bjorkholm left the door open to changing that recommendation if a new variant emerges or research changes, however.

The announcement comes as Sweden is set to lift most of its Covid-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 9 if the Omicron wave peaks by that point.

In the U.S., 19 percent of children ages 5-11 (5.3 million) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
McConnell Issues a Warning About Biden's Potential Supreme Court Pick
Katie Pavlich
Biden Announces New Role for Kamala Harris and the Supreme Court
Katie Pavlich
Fed Chairman: Inflation Not Only Not Getting Better, It's Gotten 'Probably Slightly Worse'
Rebecca Downs
‘The View’ Co-hosts Defend Joe Rogan: ‘We Have a First Amendment in This Country’
Madeline Leesman
Senior Obama Admin Official Calls Senator Sinema 'C***,' 'Trash' for Filibuster Vote
Spencer Brown
Texas Lieutenant Governor Slams Biden for Helping Cartels with Human Smuggling
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular