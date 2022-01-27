One Country Just Announced They're Not Recommending Covid Vaccine for Young Children

Sweden will not recommend children 5-11 receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Health Agency officials said Thursday.

"With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said during a news conference.

Bjorkholm left the door open to changing that recommendation if a new variant emerges or research changes, however.

The announcement comes as Sweden is set to lift most of its Covid-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 9 if the Omicron wave peaks by that point.

Meanwhile, not only is America "recommending" it but some states are forcing you to do it!



Why does America seem incapable of cost-benefit analysis compared to the rest of the world? https://t.co/QZKpfQZs2U — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile in the US https://t.co/b1YyKPf6IZ — Sebastian (@Sebasti15394274) January 27, 2022

Interesting. Having lived there, they are very structured, rules-based and top down. https://t.co/PF6nqTY6oG — Martin Pelletier (@MPelletierCIO) January 27, 2022

In the U.S., 19 percent of children ages 5-11 (5.3 million) are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.