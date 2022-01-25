'The View' Co-hosts Lose It on Bill Maher Over What He Said About Masks

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Leftists on “The View” took offense Monday to comedian Bill Maher, who dared to criticize the use of masks and other “silly” Covid-19 restrictions at this point in the pandemic. 

"It’s just gone on too long. Nobody cares anymore. I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore, your masked paranoid world,” he said on “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

"You know, you go out, it’s silly now. You know, you have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster, they scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas, you are,” he added.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg blasted Maher’s comments.

“How dare you be so flippant, man?” she said. 

“Nobody on the planet wants to go through this,” Goldberg added. “This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families. And you don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody. Because if you’re the one who’s not paying attention and you’re coughing and sneezing, then stay out of the public, man.”

Co-host Sara Haines jumped in to argue that precautions like masking will “always be here” and that it’s a new normal, comparing the situation to post-9/11 when safety measures were introduced that are still in use.  

"I may never ride a subway again without a mask, I may never go indoors with big crowds and feel comfortable without a mask,” she said. 

