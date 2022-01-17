'Joe Biden Has Failed': MSNBC Acknowledges How Biden Has Broken One of His Promises

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:03 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Joe Biden Has Failed': MSNBC Acknowledges How Biden Has Broken One of His Promises

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

With Thursday marking President Biden’s first full year in office, it’s worth looking back at what he promised to do that Jan. 20, 2021. The major theme of his inauguration speech was “unity” and Biden vowed to “repair,” “restore,” and “heal” what divisions there were in the country, insisting America is “a great nation and we are a good people.”

But the president has “failed” to fulfill that promise—a point even MSNBC has now acknowledged.

“We can treat each other with dignity and respect,” Biden says in a clip from his Jan. 20 speech. “We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature.”

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd didn't sugarcoat how successful Biden's been at doing that, however. 

“President Biden has failed so far to do that,” he said as the show transitioned to a clip of the president from his recent voting rights speech in Georgia. 

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace?" Biden asked in the speech. "Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor?” 

Biden’s speech was criticized by those on the left and right, with sharp rebukes coming from Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY), while Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) acknowledged “perhaps the president went a little too far in his rhetoric.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was unfazed by the criticism. 

Recommended
Everything Is Worse Under Biden
Kurt Schlichter

"I know there has been a lot of claims of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president," she said.

What "is more offensive is the effort to suppress people's basic right to exercise who they want to support and who they want to elect," Psaki added. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
There's Another Looting Crisis in LA Being Ignored by Democrats
Spencer Brown
Jim Jordan: ‘We Definitely Are’ Investigating Fauci if Republicans Win Back the House in 2022
Madeline Leesman
Surgeon General: Businesses Should Ignore SCOTUS Decision on Private Vaccine Mandates
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Writer: Sinema-Manchin Were the Whites MLK Warned Us About
Matt Vespa
Schlichter: Bad Week for Dumb and Dumber
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Gavin Newsom: Thank God We Haven't Followed Ron DeSantis' Governing Example in California
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular