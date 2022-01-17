Miyares Fired Dozens in Virginia Attorney General's Office

One day before being sworn in as Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares gave 30 staff members in the office notice that they would no longer have their jobs in his administration.

“During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office,” Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past.”

There were 17 attorneys among the fired staff across multiple divisions.

LaCivita said the cases the attorneys had been working on will be picked up by new staff members.

“Just because personnel changes have been made does not mean their work will not be picked up. As the Attorney General-elect has said, when he gets into his office he and his team will look at every lawsuit, investigation and opinion with a fresh perspective,” she said.

While many claimed the entire civil rights division had been fired, LaCivita said that was not true.

This is incorrect. Only 2 personnel changes have been made out of a 12 person office.



The OAG looks forward to working with Sen. Lucas on these issues in the future. https://t.co/jgVmGW3XnL — Victoria LaCivita (@VLaCivita) January 14, 2022

"AG elect Miyares is looking forward to fully analyzing and evaluating the entire Office of the Attorney General in the days and weeks after the Inauguration," she added. "After he’s had time to do this, we will announce any other office changes."