Obesity
VIP

CNN Finally Catches on to Reality About Covid-19 Everyone Else Knew Two Years Ago

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 05, 2022 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
CNN Finally Catches on to Reality About Covid-19 Everyone Else Knew Two Years Ago

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman, File

The world is two years into the pandemic, and CNN is finally catching on to a reality about who is at serious risk from Covid-19 and one of the reasons the United States has been hit particularly hard. 

According to one study, Covid-19 death rates are ten times higher in countries with this problem, yet the public health messaging in the U.S. has almost completely ignored it. 

"Can weight loss help protect against Covid-19?" read a CNN headline on Jan. 3. 

People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19, and one new study suggests that losing weight can reduce that risk.

The obesity epidemic has been a threat to Americans' health for years. It's the second leading cause of preventable death, after smoking. With Covid-19, it becomes even more dangerous. One study found that 30% of Covid-19 hospitalizations were in people with obesity. […]

People with obesity are 46% more at risk of getting Covid-19, according to a study from August. It found that they are also more at risk of getting really sick, facing a 113% higher chance of being hospitalized, a 74% higher risk of needing to be treated in the ICU and -- perhaps most troubling of all -- a 48% increased risk of death. (CNN)

Instead of messaging that promoted healthy living, public officials in the U.S. were instead bribing people with fast food, ice cream, and beer to get the Covid-19 jab. 

Other nations, however, have figured out how important a healthy weight and lifestyle are. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, We Have Another Kamala Harris Staffer Who Decided to Run for the Hills
Matt Vespa
Another Ron Klain Tweet Has Aged Very Poorly
Katie Pavlich
Reporter Asks Jen Psaki: Why Isn't Biden Scolding Unvaccinated Americans More?
Julio Rosas

What Did Teachers' Unions Do with Billions of Tax Dollars?
Katie Pavlich
Video: Dana Perino Goes Off On Biden White House's COVID Policy and Messaging
Guy Benson

Who Saw This Coming? The New Term for 'Fully Vaccinated' Has Arrived
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular