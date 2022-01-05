CNN Finally Catches on to Reality About Covid-19 Everyone Else Knew Two Years Ago

The world is two years into the pandemic, and CNN is finally catching on to a reality about who is at serious risk from Covid-19 and one of the reasons the United States has been hit particularly hard.

According to one study, Covid-19 death rates are ten times higher in countries with this problem, yet the public health messaging in the U.S. has almost completely ignored it.

"Can weight loss help protect against Covid-19?" read a CNN headline on Jan. 3.

People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19, and one new study suggests that losing weight can reduce that risk. The obesity epidemic has been a threat to Americans' health for years. It's the second leading cause of preventable death, after smoking. With Covid-19, it becomes even more dangerous. One study found that 30% of Covid-19 hospitalizations were in people with obesity. […] People with obesity are 46% more at risk of getting Covid-19, according to a study from August. It found that they are also more at risk of getting really sick, facing a 113% higher chance of being hospitalized, a 74% higher risk of needing to be treated in the ICU and -- perhaps most troubling of all -- a 48% increased risk of death. (CNN)

Good thing we kept fast food open and made gyms non essential the last 2 years. — Jon Blum (@JonBlum7) January 3, 2022

2 years in, CNN finally promoting healthy living as a way to combat the virus. Wonder if they will get fact checked by Twitter.. — MsInFour (GTFOH/STFU) (@TryonZack) January 3, 2022

I said this in April of 2020- and got accused of victim blaming (by CNN, among others ??), and called an Uncle Tom- because it didn’t fit the narrative at the time.



Now that CNN reports it 2 years later, it’s accepted.



This is part of what’s wrong with our pandemic dialogue. ??????? https://t.co/HaHRm8NKzP — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) January 4, 2022

Known to the free thinking world, outside the progressive cult bubble, since January 2020... https://t.co/Uk99Yx9vqW — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 4, 2022

I got banned from FB for writing this a year ago lmao https://t.co/GTSPyFevvq — Alex Utopium (@UtopiumTinkerer) January 3, 2022

One of the covid misinformation "strikes" that got MTG banned from Twitter was a tweet saying that covid is more dangerous for people who are obese https://t.co/ibw0JNoSQx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2022

Instead of messaging that promoted healthy living, public officials in the U.S. were instead bribing people with fast food, ice cream, and beer to get the Covid-19 jab.

Other nations, however, have figured out how important a healthy weight and lifestyle are.