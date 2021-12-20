travel ban

Israel Bans Travel to US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Israel Bans Travel to US

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

The United States has been added to Israel’s “no-fly” list over concerns about the increase in Omicron cases. 

"Omicron is already in Israel and it is spreading fast...The fifth wave has begun," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in an address to the nation on Sunday. 

On Monday, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey were added to the list along with the U.S. Thus far, Israel has banned travel to more than 50 countries, according to Reuters. 

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning. (Associated Press)

The move comes after 10 percent of a flight from Miami tested positive for Covid-19, with most suspected to be the Omicron variant. 

According to Haaretz, "assessments presented to Bennett on Saturday predicted that the number of omicron cases in Israel will reach 400 to 600 over the next week, in light of the number of cases that cannot be traced back to people who traveled abroad." 

There are currently 175 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Israel, the Health Ministry said. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tantrum: What Does the White House Gain By Lashing Out at Manchin?
Guy Benson
Faceplant: Here's the Latest Text Message Foul-Up From the Anti-Trump January 6 Committee
Matt Vespa

Liberals Have a Meltdown Over Manchin 'No' Vote
Leah Barkoukis
Gov. Northam's Remaining Proposals Are Looking A Lot Like Plans His Successor Has, and People Are Noticing
Rebecca Downs
Manchin Says He Will Not Vote for Build Back Better Act
Landon Mion
Nikki Haley Claps Back at Ilhan Omar: 'Manchin's Decision Was a Gift and Second Chance to America'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular