Dem Rep on Rising Costs: The 'Buck Stops With the President'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 7:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said last week that “the buck stops with” President Biden when it comes to soaring gas prices.

"There is a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly I think the buck stops with the president," the congresswoman said in an interview with WRIC. "And I'm proud to be among those legislators on Capitol Hill that will continue to ring the alarm bells about how serious this is."

Spanberger and other Democratic lawmakers had called on President Biden to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve the day before he announced his plan to do just that.

In a separate letter to Biden, she stressed the need to move quickly on addressing the supply chain crisis.

“While I am encouraged that the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes provisions to ease bottlenecks at ports, bolster our trucking workforce, and generally invest in infrastructure essential to the movement of goods domestically, my constituents need immediate action to ease daily price shocks,” Spanberger wrote.

Critics called out Spanberger, however, pointing out that she is part of the problem since she voted for Build Back Better.

