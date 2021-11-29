New York

NY Hospital Temporarily Closes ER Due to Staffing Shortages Over State Vaccine Mandate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
NY Hospital Temporarily Closes ER Due to Staffing Shortages Over State Vaccine Mandate

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

A New York emergency department was forced to close temporarily last week due to nursing shortages caused by the state's vaccine mandate. 

According to a press release, the Mount Sinai South Nassau-operated Long Beach Emergency Department could be closed for "up to four weeks" with the possibility of even longer. 

The hospital system said the closure is due to their compliance with the state's mandate, "requiring the suspension of all staff working under temporary religious exemptions who could not show proof today of receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption from receiving it." 

More than 99 percent of Mount Sinai South Nassau’s staff are fully vaccinated, not counting those who sought religious or medical exemptions. Mount Sinai South Nassau is actively recruiting experienced and qualified staff who can document either a first dose COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption so that it can resume full operations of the Long Beach Emergency Department on or about December 15, 2021. 

Patients seeking care from the Long Beach ER will be sent to the hospital in Oceanside. 

"We regret having to take this step but the safety of our patients is always our No. 1 priority," said Mount Sinai South Nassau President Adhi Sharma. "This will allow us to shift nursing staff to the Oceanside campus to ensure that we maintain adequate staffing at the Emergency Department at our main campus."

"We are committed to serving residents of the barrier island," Sharma added. "This closure should not be interpreted as anything beyond what it is – a temporary measure designed to relieve current staffing challenges in our Emergency Department. Our nurses, physicians and support staff have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for more than 21 months. We will continue to be there for our patients." 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday due to rising Covid-19 case numbers in the state and the potential threat posed by the new omicron variant. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Democrats Face Funding, Debt Ceiling Deadlines As Congress Returns to Capitol Hill
Spencer Brown
Far-Left ASU Students Demand College Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse to Denounce White Supremacy
Julio Rosas
Stop the Panic: The Latest Xi Variant Isn't Making People Sicker
Katie Pavlich
The Incredible, Vanishing National News Story in Waukesha
Guy Benson
Rand Paul Rips Fauci for Saying He Is a 'Representative of Science'
Katie Pavlich
Ted Cruz Lays Into Fauci After NIAID Director's Latest Attack
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular