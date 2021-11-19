Based on What Fauci Just Acknowledged About the Vaccinated, Get Ready For Booster Mandates

The number of fully vaccinated individuals hospitalized over Covid-19 is rising, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted," explained the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease director. "It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means."

While CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has previously said the definition of a fully vaccinated individual may change in the future, Fauci’s recent comments suggest that may be coming sooner rather than later.

At STAT Summit in Boston this week, Fauci said he believes a third shot “should be part of the actual standard regiment, where a booster isn’t a luxury.”

“A booster isn’t an add-on and a booster is part of what the original regimen should be,” he reportedly said. “So that when we look back on this, we’re going to see that boosters are essential for an optimal vaccine regimen.”

According to CDC data, 32.5 million people have received a booster shot since August 13.

