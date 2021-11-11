'Do It': DeSantis Has a Plan for How He'll Retaliate Against Biden Sending Illegal Immigrants to Florida

All options are on the table for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he attempts to fight back against the Biden administration secretly sending illegal immigrants to the Sunshine State.

The Republican governor claimed the administration has sent 70 planes full of young illegal immigrants to Jacksonville in the middle of the night over the summer.

Since the federal government controls the airspace, the flights have been “unannounced,” and DeSantis was given “no notice.”

One option is going after the private contractors he believes the administration is working with.

“We can obviously deny them state contracts, which we will do. Can we deny them access to Florida's market generally? Can we tax them? Can we do things to provide disincentives so they can't do it? So we're going to do whatever we can to do it,” he told Fox News earlier this week.

"But we are going to go after some of these contractors because they are bringing in people that are causing burdens on us and, as we've said, tragically caused someone to lose their life,” he added, referring to one Honduran national Biden sent who allegedly killed a father of four in the state.

During a Wednesday press conference, DeSantis pledged to do whatever it takes “in the immediate term to protect folks in Florida.”

Another option he mentioned is sending them in buses to Biden’s home state.

“If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses,” DeSantis said, adding, “I will send them to Delaware and do that. If [President Biden's] not gonna support the border being secured, then he should be able to have everyone there.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw said he's very serious about the idea of sending illegal immigrants out of Florida.

“To the extent that the federal government is paying for them to go all over the country and resettling them in Jacksonville, would it be against the law for us to send them somewhere else?" she told the New York Post. "That’s something that I think we would want to look into."