At Least One Company Is Defending Aaron Rodgers' Right to Have an Opinion on Vaccines

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is getting canceled and shamed over comments he made explaining why he has reservations about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL star said he's allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and didn't want to take the Johnson & Johnson one over reported side effects.

Noting he's not an "anti-vax, flat-earther," Rodgers said he believes "strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something."

"Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason," he added.

After the criticism he received from the interview, in which he felt he was just expressing his personal beliefs, People reported he was taken aback by the "sh*tstorm" it caused.

But not everyone is criticizing him.

State Farm defended Rodgers' right to state his opinion.

"Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade," the company said in a statement. "We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances."

Still, according to Apex Marketing Group, State Farm did cut back on the ads featuring Rodgers on Sunday compared to the two previous Sundays.