NRCC Is Out With a New Ad, One Year From Midterms

The National Republican Congressional Committee is running a one-day ad on Monday, which marks one year from the 2022 midterm elections, blasting Democrats over the border crisis, rising crime, and increased costs.

The ad begins with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “We will deliver bold progress for the people when we have President Joe Biden in the White House.”

Then, news clips showing the border surge, spiking prices at grocery stores, the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, and crime are played.

“How did President Biden get this so wrong?” CNN’s Jake Tapper can be heard saying. Cutting back to the Pelosi clip, the ad closes with the California Democrat saying, “because he will be an extraordinary president.”

“Vote them out,” in large letters appears at the end with the date of the midterms.

The nationwide ad will air on Fox News, One America News Network, and Newsmax on Monday. While it’s a small ad buy, with just $100,000 spent, “it sets the tone for the cycle," according to Axios.

The big picture: The ad and memo build upon what Republicans have seen as winning messages, focused on inflation, rising crime and the surge at the U.S.-Mexico border under President Biden, as Axios has reported. [...] Why it matters: Results from Virginia and New Jersey state elections and recent polling has Republicans bullish about their chances of retaking the House next year, with the NRCC now targeting 70 Democratic House seats. (Axios)

“Democrats’ weak leadership and socialist agenda have led to chaos at home and abroad,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer told Axios in a statement.