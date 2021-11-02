Robbery

Marine Vet Who Stopped Armed Robbery Given Award...But All the Attention Is on What He Wore to Accept It

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Marine Vet Who Stopped Armed Robbery Given Award...But All the Attention Is on What He Wore to Accept It

Source: Twitter screenshot/surveillance footage

The former Marine who stopped an armed robbery inside an Arizona gas station last month was recently honored with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Citizen’s Valor Award. 

The veteran, James Kilcer, immediately took action, disarming one of the three suspects who was pointing his weapon at the cashier and frightening away the two others with him. 

“Sh*t needed to be done,” he said, according to Marine Corps Times. “I kind of saw what was coming my way and just, you know, I wasn’t gonna sit around and cry about it. And I just waited until he took that one extra step and — boom! — fu**ing hit him and just instinct kicked in.”

While the two unarmed suspects who ran off are still at large, the suspect Kilcer confronted was caught and booked.

The department said the award presented to Kilcer is for “extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life.”

In accepting the award, which is the highest honor "for citizens whose actions warrant recognition," Kilcer showed up in a shirt and hat that made quite the statement.

"This is gold," one Twitter user commented. "What a legend," another said. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Big Apple Scrambling to Fill Gaps As COVID Vaccine Mandate Threatens Emergency Services
Matt Vespa
Did a NYT's OP-Ed Insinuate That the VA Girl Who Got Raped by Gender Fluid Kid Was Asking for It?
Matt Vespa
Poll: Half of Republicans Don’t Believe Their Vote Will Be Counted Accurately in Future Elections
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Compare and Contrast: Closing Arguments on Education from Youngkin vs. McAuliffe in Virginia
Guy Benson
Top Doctor Says New CDC Study on Natural Immunity Is 'Highly Flawed'
Katie Pavlich
We Now Know Who the Left Will Blame If McAuliffe Loses
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular