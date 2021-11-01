covid-19

New Lancet Study Has Interesting Finding About Covid-19 Transmission Among the Vaccinated

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 8:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
New Lancet Study Has Interesting Finding About Covid-19 Transmission Among the Vaccinated

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A new Lancet study about the transmission of Covid-19 among the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated is raising questions for some about vaccine mandates. 

The study on “Community transmission and viral load kinetics” of the Delta variant in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in the UK found the former were just as likely as the latter to spread Covid-19 among those in their household.

The vaccinated also had a similar viral load as the unvaccinated.

“Although vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and deaths from COVID-19, our findings suggest that vaccination is not sufficient to prevent transmission of the delta variant in household settings with prolonged exposures,” noted the paper, which studied 621 symptomatic participants over a year.

Significantly, the research found the vaccine was much more effective at reducing transmission of the alpha variant in a household, rather than the delta variant.  

For some, the findings raise serious questions about vaccine mandates and lockdown efforts that governments around the world have pursued in an effort to contain the pandemic. 

The researchers also noted booster shots and increasing the rate of vaccination among younger populations will help but the focus ought to remain on those most vulnerable. 

 “Increasing population immunity via booster programmes and vaccination of teenagers will help to increase the currently limited effect of vaccination on transmission, but our analysis suggests that direct protection of individuals at risk of severe outcomes, via vaccination and non-pharmacological interventions, will remain central to containing the burden of disease caused by the delta variant,” the researchers wrote.


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Collapse: New NBC Poll is Just Brutal For Biden, Democrats
Guy Benson
Latest VA Gov Poll Has Youngkin Up by Two
Spencer Brown

Schlichter: How Did We Get Here?
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
ICYMI: Indiana ‘Abortion Complications’ Reporting Law Takes Effect After Three Years
Madeline Leesman

Watch Biden's Reaction When Asked About Plan to Give $450K Payments to Illegal Immigrants
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Using a Pre-approved List of Reporters to Call on Has Critics Asking One Question
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular