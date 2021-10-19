How Kamala Harris's Nevada Trip Completely Undermined Climate Crisis Narrative She Was Peddling

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Monday for posting a video of her traveling to Lake Mead, Nevada, to discuss the Biden administration’s climate change and infrastructure plans.

“The Build Back Better agenda will help us tackle the climate crisis with investments in clean energy and electric vehicles, so we can reduce emissions,” Harris said.

“And why do we need to reduce emissions? Because that is part of what is contributing to these drought conditions,” Harris added, referring to the drought affecting the West.

But on her way to that speech, she posted a brief video on Twitter of her leaving her motorcade to get on Air Force Two.

She actually posted a tweet with a video of her getting on a private flight to travel across the country to give a speech about the "climate crisis"



Beyond parody ?????? https://t.co/2nx54QglkE — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 19, 2021

A motorcade of several SUVs and a Boeing 757 instead of a zoom call really shows you care about the climate “crisis.” https://t.co/nWC2jJ006U — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 19, 2021

Here's direct proof there is no "climate crisis" -the @vp dumping 13,000 pounds of carbon into the environment as she travels across country...she and the green movement is a total scam...wake up. https://t.co/lEUHCPK94V — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 19, 2021

She could have attended virtually. Instead she took her motorcade to her plane and flew to Nevada so she can fight climate change. https://t.co/CfxwAG4er6 — Seph Pelech, austere meme scholar (@sephpelech) October 19, 2021