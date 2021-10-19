How Kamala Harris's Nevada Trip Completely Undermined Climate Crisis Narrative She Was Peddling

How Kamala Harris's Nevada Trip Completely Undermined Climate Crisis Narrative She Was Peddling

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Monday for posting a video of her traveling to Lake Mead, Nevada, to discuss the Biden administration’s climate change and infrastructure plans.

“The Build Back Better agenda will help us tackle the climate crisis with investments in clean energy and electric vehicles, so we can reduce emissions,” Harris said. 

“And why do we need to reduce emissions? Because that is part of what is contributing to these drought conditions,” Harris added, referring to the drought affecting the West. 

But on her way to that speech, she posted a brief video on Twitter of her leaving her motorcade to get on Air Force Two.

