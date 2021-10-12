Critics Pick Up on the Funniest Part About Kamala's Space Video...and It's Not That She Used Child Actors

Source: YouTube/NASA

Vice President Kamala Harris’s widely-mocked video encouraging children to “get curious” about space featured child actors.

The YouTube series called “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” was filmed this summer and released Oct. 7 for World Space Week. In the video, Harris, who's chair of the National Space Council, shares her excitement with the children about space. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough also makes an appearance from the International Space Station to lead the children on a remote scavenger hunt to find everything needed to build a telescope.

In one scene, Harris tells the children that they are "going to learn so much," adding that they will "literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes. With your own eyes. I’m telling you."

The kid actors appear to be genuinely excited, and Harris seems to be revealing something to them that they don't already know. The kids are relentlessly ebullient throughout the video. 

Bernardino, a Carmel, California teen who was one of five child actors in the video, told KSBW TV that he submitted a monologue and was interviewed for a role in the series.

"And then after that, like a week later, my agent called me, and he’s like, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,’" Bernardino told the outlet.

Child actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim Zhoriel Tapo, and Sydney Schmooke rounded out the cast for the show, which was filmed in August for its release during world space week. (Fox News)

But the use of child actors isn't the only laughable part of the video.

Tim Murtaugh, former communications director for Trump's re-election campaign, pointed out the best part of the project is that it was produced by a Canadian entertaining company called Sinking Ship. 

