Joe Biden
VIP

Why Does Biden Keep Using a Fake White House Set for Events? Trump Adviser Has a Theory.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 07, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why Does Biden Keep Using a Fake White House Set for Events? Trump Adviser Has a Theory.

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Those who have been following President Biden's recent events that are broadcast online have noticed something strange: they're not taking place at the White House but at a set designed to look like the White House. 

Giving the appearance of the Oval Office, with large windows and a digital monitor displaying different views depending on the event, the set is actually located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium, which is across the street from the White House.

As Breitbart's Charlie Spiering noted, "Biden's staff now holds more White House events in the artificial set depicting the White House, especially if they include live video conferencing calls.

"Behind the scenes photos of the set show that it includes a wide array of lighting, digital equipment and optics to make the president look as good as possible on video — and to make it look like he is speaking to the world from the White House," he added. 

The fake White House set has led to widespread speculation online, which could easily be put to rest if the White House would respond to requests for comment, but it has not. 

Spiering believes the lighting and equipment make it easier to conduct live-streamed events, but Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller is of a different opinion. 

Plenty of others weighed in on the fake White House. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

One GOP Senator's Question That Shreds the IRS' Proposed Financial Tracking Operation
Matt Vespa

Thousands of Americans, Including Dozens of Kids, Still Stranded in Afghanistan
Guy Benson
Clown Town: AP Fact Check on DOJ's War on Parents Is Predictably Laughable
Matt Vespa
Mayor Bill de Blasio 'Misused' Security, Owes $300K to NYPD
Spencer Brown
Texas Will Appeal Court Order Blocking Near-Total Abortion Ban
Madeline Leesman
WaPo Published a Column From Hugh Hewitt and the Left Had a Complete Meltdown
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular