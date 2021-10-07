Why Does Biden Keep Using a Fake White House Set for Events? Trump Adviser Has a Theory.

Those who have been following President Biden's recent events that are broadcast online have noticed something strange: they're not taking place at the White House but at a set designed to look like the White House.

Giving the appearance of the Oval Office, with large windows and a digital monitor displaying different views depending on the event, the set is actually located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium, which is across the street from the White House.

As Breitbart's Charlie Spiering noted, "Biden's staff now holds more White House events in the artificial set depicting the White House, especially if they include live video conferencing calls.

"Behind the scenes photos of the set show that it includes a wide array of lighting, digital equipment and optics to make the president look as good as possible on video — and to make it look like he is speaking to the world from the White House," he added.

The fake White House set has led to widespread speculation online, which could easily be put to rest if the White House would respond to requests for comment, but it has not.

Spiering believes the lighting and equipment make it easier to conduct live-streamed events, but Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller is of a different opinion.

I wrote a story about Biden's imitation White House set last week.



My guess is that it's easier to do Zoom calls and streaming events here than the actual WH with better lighting and equipment but Team Biden has not responded to requests for comment.https://t.co/4lCmna6R8q — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021

And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden’s running a normal human *meeting* when he’s actually delivering a scripted text. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021

Plenty of others weighed in on the fake White House.

Biden pretending to govern from a fake White House



Is perfection https://t.co/BE0SzoEgYc — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 6, 2021