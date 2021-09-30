Dollar Tree Can No Longer Carry Out Its Business Model Thanks to Biden's Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that inflation will continue in the near future, running at least into 2022.

He expressed frustration that focus on Covid-19 and pushing mass vaccination "remains the most important economic policy that we have."

"It's also frustrating to see the bottlenecks and supply chain problems not getting better — in fact at the margins apparently getting a little bit worse," he continued. "We see that continuing into next year probably, and holding up inflation longer than we had thought."