Liberal Journalist Admits Biden Has a 'Big Credibility Crisis' on His Hands

NBC’s Chuck Todd admitted it will be challenging for President Biden to convince world leaders during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States is “the leader of the free world” rather than “just a stable democracy.”

Todd was critical of the multiple crises that came to a head for Biden late last week during an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” pointing to the FDA panel’s rejection of a booster shot for the general public, the rift with France over the defense deal with Australia and the UK, and the Kabul drone strike that killed a family, including seven children, instead of terrorists.

"How is the White House managing all this, and what do you expect to hear from the president at the UN on Tuesday?" Geist wondered.

"Well, look, I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands because all of these problems in some ways showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite," Todd said, also noting the massive border crisis.

"And of course, the border. We can talk about the border problems, you could say they’re years in the making, but it’s pretty clear that we have a bigger problem now than we’ve had in years, and these policies have turned it into becoming a magnet," he continued.

Noting Biden has “some credibility issues on the world stage,” Todd said the president has his work cut out for him.

Biden has “to make sure that people still view America as a, not just a stable democracy, but a competent leader of the free world right now,” he said. “So look, he’s got a lot of work to do.”