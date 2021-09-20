Tapper Presses Fauci on Booster Approval Flip Flop

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday for appearing to take two different positions regarding the FDA panel’s decision to reject offering a Covid-19 booster shot.

Last week, Fauci told KHN he thought it would be a “mistake” if the panel decided there wasn’t enough data. Then he changed his tune after the advisory committed voted 16-2 against giving Covid-19 booster shots to the general public. The panel did embrace a plan to give individuals 65 and older and other high-risk Americans a third shot, however.

“On Wednesday you said in an interview, quote, ‘if they say we don’t think there’s enough data to do a booster, then so be it, I think that would be a mistake to be honest with you,’ so on Wednesday you said it would be a mistake. But now you’re saying you don’t think it was a mistake,” Tapper said.

Fauci argued his previous comments were his personal opinion after reviewing the data but insisted he has “no problem” with the panel’s decision.

“No, I mean, I – you know, what I was saying, that mistake, my own personal looking at this, again, just because I look at the data and say I would do it this way, that’s the reason why we have qualified groups of people who together as a committee examine all the data and make a decision. So I have no problem at all with their decision. The thing that I’m saying is that data will continue to come in, and I believe you’re going to see an evolution of this process as we go on in the next several weeks to months.”

Grabien Media's Tom Elliott has been keeping track of Fauci's flip-flops -- a list that seems to grow by the day.