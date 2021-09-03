Washington Nationals See a 'Staff Shake-up' Due to Vaccine Mandate. Here's the Biggest Name to Resign.

Even before the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine received FDA approval, many workplaces began implementing vaccine mandates as a condition of employment, which has become a very divisive issue. One study showed that 44 percent of employees would consider quitting if they were forced to get the shot, while interestingly, 38 percent said they'd consider moving on from their jobs if their employer didn't impose a vaccine mandate. This is playing out across all sectors, from tech to healthcare and even in the sports world.

At the Washington Nationals, there's currently a "staff shake-up" after the team mandated the vaccine for non-playing employees. Vice President Bob Boone is among those resigning in protest of the mandate.

The Nationals informed employees of the vaccine policy Aug. 14, saying they had two weeks to provide proof of full vaccination or a first shot (or a medical exemption). Unvaccinated employees are now on unpaid administrative leave and have until Sept. 15 to comply or have their contracts terminated. Boone, 73, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he and the club are “unfortunately” parting ways. […] Boone had served in a variety of roles since joining the Nationals in 2005, including assistant general manager and vice president of player development. He has long been a trusted adviser to Mike Rizzo, who took over as Washington’s general manager in 2009. In a 19-year playing career, Boone caught more games than only two players in history. His son, Aaron, is the manager of the New York Yankees. (Washington Post)

"As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines was the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community," the Nationals said a statement in August.

In addition to Boone's resignation, contracts for two of the eight scouts that were not renewed for next season are due to their unwillingness to comply with the vaccine mandate, according to the Post.