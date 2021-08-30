Biden Declares 'Major Disaster' After Hurricane Ida Batters Louisiana

President Biden declared a major disaster after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The declaration opens federal aid up for state, local, and tribal response efforts.

NEWS: @POTUS has approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Louisiana, making more critical federal assistance available as #Hurricane #Ida bears down >>> pic.twitter.com/XOhyLeYkVs — Ike Hajinazarian (@ikehaji46) August 30, 2021

More than a million people in the state lost power after the storm struck as a Category 4 with 150 mph winds and “life threatening” floods.

Thanks to the hard work of @FEMA, we’ve pre-positioned resources, equipment, and response teams to respond to Hurricane Ida. That includes more than 2,400 FEMA employees, millions of meals and liters of water, generators, search and rescue teams, and over 100 ambulances. pic.twitter.com/oPNBSj4hVS — President Biden (@POTUS) August 30, 2021

On Monday, Ida weakened to a tropical storm as it headed to Mississippi, with winds around 45 mph.

The full disaster declaration is below: