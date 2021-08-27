Afghanistan

Pentagon Warns Evacuation Effort Still Faces 'Specific, Credible Threats'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pentagon Warns Evacuation Effort Still Faces 'Specific, Credible Threats'

Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned on Friday that the U.S. evacuation effort still faces “specific, credible threats” after what was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in a decade on Thursday, when 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghans were killed and hundreds of others were injured in a terror attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"We still believe there are credible threats, in fact I'd say specific credible threats, and we want make sure we're prepared for those,” Kirby said in a press briefing. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts, absolutely, but I won’t get into the specifics of what those are.”

While Kirby noted the threat from ISIS is “real,” he said the U.S.’s goal will be to prevent future attacks on the homeland.

"We're not going to allow attacks on the homeland to emanate from Afghanistan again like they did 20 years ago," he says, referring to 9/11. 

Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor clarified on Friday that only one attack took place at the airport and acknowledged he wasn’t certain how a “report was provided incorrectly” that said a second attack occurred at or near the Baron Hotel.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Top Democrat: We Don’t Have a Plan to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich

CBS’s Brutally Honest Description of Biden’s Presidency After Kabul Attacks
Leah Barkoukis

Cori Bush Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on Eviction Moratorium
Reagan McCarthy
Every American Should Listen to Trump's Response to American Service Members Killed In Kabul
Julio Rosas

Blinken Faces Impeachment Articles From Two GOP Lawmakers
Reagan McCarthy
Priorities? CDC Issues Woke Speech Code for 'Health Equity'
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular