Pentagon Warns Evacuation Effort Still Faces 'Specific, Credible Threats'

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned on Friday that the U.S. evacuation effort still faces “specific, credible threats” after what was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in a decade on Thursday, when 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghans were killed and hundreds of others were injured in a terror attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"We still believe there are credible threats, in fact I'd say specific credible threats, and we want make sure we're prepared for those,” Kirby said in a press briefing. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts, absolutely, but I won’t get into the specifics of what those are.”

While Kirby noted the threat from ISIS is “real,” he said the U.S.’s goal will be to prevent future attacks on the homeland.

"We're not going to allow attacks on the homeland to emanate from Afghanistan again like they did 20 years ago," he says, referring to 9/11.

Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor clarified on Friday that only one attack took place at the airport and acknowledged he wasn’t certain how a “report was provided incorrectly” that said a second attack occurred at or near the Baron Hotel.