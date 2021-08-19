Here's What Trump Would've Done Differently in Afghanistan Withdrawal

Former President Trump has been highly critical of Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, urging him to resign over the debacle and other domestic crises.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the 45th president wrote in a statement on Sunday.

While he’s released over a dozen statements in the days since the country fell to the Taliban, on Thursday he told the commander in chief how he believes the withdrawal should’ve taken place.

“First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did,” Trump said in a statement. “No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!”

While claiming the buck stops with him on Afghanistan, President Biden blamed just about everyone else during his Monday speech, including his predecessor.

"When I came into office, I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban," Biden said.

